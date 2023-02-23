Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 411,971 LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 411,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNKB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $1,722,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNKB opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

LNKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of LINKBANCORP to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

