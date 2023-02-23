Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Equity Residential
In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Equity Residential Stock Performance
NYSE EQR opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $94.32.
Equity Residential Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.36%.
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.
Featured Articles
