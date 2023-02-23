Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $235,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,360 shares of company stock valued at $123,008. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autoliv Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE:ALV opened at $90.43 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.53.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

