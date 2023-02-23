Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,728,000 after purchasing an additional 274,043 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 94,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,934,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,960,000 after buying an additional 225,068 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.41.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.20%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

