Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,056 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.83.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $107.97 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $207.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

