Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 537.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,832 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,002 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 794,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,416,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,956,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,165,000 after buying an additional 538,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,400,000 after buying an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $75,699.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

