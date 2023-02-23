Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,302,278 Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,302,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 2.90% of Standard BioTools at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standard BioTools stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 2,049.96% and a negative net margin of 194.08%.

Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

