Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stake Raised by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Boot Barn worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 360,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,919,000 after purchasing an additional 199,756 shares during the period.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $105.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.33.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

