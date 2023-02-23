Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Booking by 7.8% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 64.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,190,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,490.62.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $6.15 on Thursday, hitting $2,420.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,664. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,537.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,261.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,024.39. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

