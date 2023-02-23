Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBD.B. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.40.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$65.30. The company had a trading volume of 448,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,422. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$69.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$58.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.34.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.