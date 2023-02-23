BNB Market Cap Tops $48.84 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. BNB has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion and approximately $469.02 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $309.33 or 0.01288812 BTC on major exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,896,465 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,896,637.0114583 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 312.72588607 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1195 active market(s) with $505,005,707.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

