BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE ZPS traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$11.98. 922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,920. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$11.83 and a 52-week high of C$12.71.

