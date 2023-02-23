BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ZUT stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 22.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,691. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of 22.00 and a twelve month high of 27.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is 24.10.

