BMO Capital Markets Raises Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $20.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s current price.
CSTM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.
Constellium Stock Performance
Constellium stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. Constellium has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.97.
About Constellium
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
