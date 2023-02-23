BMO Capital Markets Raises Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $20.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s current price.

CSTM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Constellium stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. Constellium has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellium by 307.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Constellium by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

