BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.51. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a one year low of C$17.77 and a one year high of C$22.16.

