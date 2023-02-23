Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $975,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Newmont by 193.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.12. 2,804,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,998,168. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

