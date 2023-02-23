Bluefin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of uniQure worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in uniQure by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in uniQure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in uniQure by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,481 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,954 shares of company stock worth $737,780 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

uniQure Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

QURE traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 83,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,105. The stock has a market cap of $935.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

