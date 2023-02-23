Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $42.93 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,931 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 3.9% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $42,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKEW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,152,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 376,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 458,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after purchasing an additional 113,443 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHKEW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.79. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $102.30.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.