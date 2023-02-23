Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.
Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
