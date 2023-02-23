Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Blucora Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blucora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 162.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 474.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 581,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 480,680 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the third quarter valued at $7,729,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the third quarter valued at $6,224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 56.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 265,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Articles

