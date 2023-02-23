Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.78

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 566909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,371.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack Levine acquired 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,371.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

