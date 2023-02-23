BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Position Increased by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 3,045.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,296 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust accounts for approximately 4.1% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth $218,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 64.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 75.4% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 14,500 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,384 shares in the company, valued at $473,123.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of BCAT stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 23,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,772. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $17.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Profile

