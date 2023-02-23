BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Position Increased by Almitas Capital LLC

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Rating) by 3,045.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,296 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust accounts for approximately 4.1% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth $218,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 64.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 75.4% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 14,500 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,384 shares in the company, valued at $473,123.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCAT stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 23,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,772. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $17.62.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.