BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin Sells 15,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CFO Mark Partin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,062,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,361,904.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 368,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,409. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -140.16 and a beta of 0.81. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackLine Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

