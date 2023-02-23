BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,900

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($36.13) to GBX 2,900 ($34.92) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.51) to GBX 2,550 ($30.71) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.49) to GBX 2,300 ($27.70) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

