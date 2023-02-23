Beta Finance (BETA) Market Cap Achieves $71.22 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $71.22 million and $6.67 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

