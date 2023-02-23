Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. Berry had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $740.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.23. Berry has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.75%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Berry

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, Director Rajath Shourie purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Berry by 479.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Berry by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

