Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Berry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Berry has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berry to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Berry Price Performance

BRY stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $767.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.23. Berry has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

Insider Transactions at Berry

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. Berry had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajath Shourie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Berry by 479.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Berry by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

