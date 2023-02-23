Berenberg Bank Raises Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,295

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,260 ($27.22) to GBX 2,295 ($27.64) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.19) to GBX 2,190 ($26.37) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.49) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,121 ($25.54).

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,193 ($26.41) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,133.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3,716.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halma has a one year low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.34) and a one year high of GBX 2,598 ($31.29).

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

