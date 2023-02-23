Berenberg Bank Increases SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 1,100

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($12.52) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s previous close.

SGRO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.08) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.56) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,061.33 ($12.78).

SEGRO Stock Performance

Shares of LON SGRO traded up GBX 1.23 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 830.23 ($10.00). 2,564,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,501. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 815.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 836.50. The stock has a market cap of £10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 669.20 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,408 ($16.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEGRO

SEGRO Company Profile

In other news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 115,379 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 861 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £993,413.19 ($1,196,306.83). 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

