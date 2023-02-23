Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $203.47

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 203.47 ($2.45) and traded as low as GBX 173.30 ($2.09). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 176.50 ($2.13), with a volume of 18,363 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £65.26 million, a P/E ratio of 928.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 203.28.

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

