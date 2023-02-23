Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Declares Dividend of $0.24

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2444 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BCHEY opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $25.00.
Beach Energy Company Profile
