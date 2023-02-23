BCE Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for BCE in a report released on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

BCE Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Shares of BCE opened at $44.95 on Thursday. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in BCE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in BCE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

