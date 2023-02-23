Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Gap Down to $41.89

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.89, but opened at $39.41. Bath & Body Works shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 2,051,788 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

