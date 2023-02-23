Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Trading Down 5%

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.15 and last traded at 0.15. 44,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 28,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Base Resources from GBX 35 ($0.42) to GBX 36 ($0.43) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Base Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.17 and its 200 day moving average is 0.18.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

