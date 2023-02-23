Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.95

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.95 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 12.95 ($0.16). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 407,302 shares changing hands.

BSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.60) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.43) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.29) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.80. The stock has a market cap of £153.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

