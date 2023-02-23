Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th. This is an increase from Bapcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29.

Read More

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

