Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th. This is an increase from Bapcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
Bapcor Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29.
Bapcor Company Profile
Read More
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Bapcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bapcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.