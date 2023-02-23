Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.58

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.58 and traded as low as $16.15. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 2,173 shares.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $89.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 30.78%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

