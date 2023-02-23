BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Announces $0.04 Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.
