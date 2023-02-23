Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) traded down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59. 3,097,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,740,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.74.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.