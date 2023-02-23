Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) traded down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59. 3,097,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,740,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.74.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

About Ballard Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,604,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 237,435 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $17,983,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 638,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,374,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Articles

