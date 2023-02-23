Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,298,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $152,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $170.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.28.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

