Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Donaldson by 0.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Donaldson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,618 shares of company stock worth $1,617,977 in the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Donaldson Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Donaldson stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $847.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.