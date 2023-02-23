Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 739 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after acquiring an additional 366,879 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1,959.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,801 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 11.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 106,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in SBA Communications by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 5.1 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $259.00 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 67.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.