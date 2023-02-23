Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 106,688 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 742,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after buying an additional 223,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 561,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE MO opened at $47.14 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
