Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $425,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,985,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,686,000 after buying an additional 148,165 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 106.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

