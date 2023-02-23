Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.18.

Pool Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $357.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $488.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

