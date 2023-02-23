Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 83.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,555,000 after buying an additional 140,037 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 97,764 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 189,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 78,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $322.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.03 and a 12-month high of $337.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.21 and a 200 day moving average of $280.54.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Stories

