Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Cable One by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,746,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cable One by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,808,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,386.00.

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $732.75 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,576.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $754.12 and a 200 day moving average of $862.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Further Reading

