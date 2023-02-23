Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Littelfuse by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $258.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.86.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

