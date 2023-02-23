Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 2,726 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,815,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,310,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $149.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.13. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

