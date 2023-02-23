Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Hits $3.82 on Top Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $72.48 million and $47.69 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $3.82 or 0.00015858 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00423073 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.31 or 0.28025096 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,971,594 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.