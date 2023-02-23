Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BCKIF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.14) to GBX 475 ($5.72) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.